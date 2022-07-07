Sports World : Philippines fire seven past Lionesses

Philippines fire seven past Lionesses

MANILA • Singapore suffered a chastening 7-0 loss to hosts Philippines in the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship last night.

The result underscored the gulf between the two sides. The Filipinas have qualified for next year's World Cup and led 4-0 at half-time at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Singapore have three games remaining in Group A and next play Thailand tomorrow night.

Farah to run first marathon since 2019

LONDON • Britain's multiple world and Olympic long-distance champion Mo Farah will run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part in the London event on Oct 2.

Farah, 39, will prepare for his hometown marathon by running "The Big Half", a road running competition over the half marathon distance, in September.

Blazers, Seahawks not up for sale: Allen

SEATTLE • National Basketball Association team the Portland Trail Blazers and the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks will not be put up for sale any time soon, owner Jody Allen said on Tuesday.

Jody took control of both franchises after her brother Paul, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018, and there has been rumours the teams are up for sale, with Nike billionaire co-founder Phil Knight last month reportedly launching a US$2 billion (S$2.81 billion) offer for the Blazers.

While Jody said she would eventually direct her brother's wealth to philanthropic causes, the size of his estate means it could take "10 to 20 years" and in the meantime, she plans to hold on to her inherited assets.

Curry's Finals jersey sold for $285,500

SAN FRANCISCO • A jersey worn by Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry in Game 1 of last month's National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals has sold for US$203,330 (S$285,500), the league said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old went on to win his first Finals Most Valuable Player award as the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The value of Curry's collectable items has increased since he became one of just 10 players in NBA history to win a Finals MVP and two NBA MVP awards.

