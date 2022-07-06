Sports World: Cheetahs' 4-0 win boosts fifth place

Cheetahs' 4-0 win boosts fifth place

Hougang United put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three after beating last-placed Young Lions 4-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Anders Aplin, Sahil Suhaimi, Amy Recha and Shawal Anuar helped the Cheetahs consolidate fifth place with 16 points from 13 games.

They have three points more than Geylang and Balestier, who played a game more.

Galtier to stamp mark on PSG squad

PARIS • Christophe Galtier said he was ready to impose himself on Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room of superstars after being appointed as the club's new coach yesterday to replace the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Galtier, who left PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Nice last month, has signed a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the French football champions confirming the appointment shortly after announcing Pochettino's departure."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ female cricketers to get equal pay

AUCKLAND • New Zealand Cricket and the players' association signed a five-year deal yesterday that will see male and female cricketers receive equal pay.

The agreement will see women's players at both international and domestic levels receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

Meanwhile, England police are investigating racial abuse claims by India fans at the Edgbaston ground during England's fifth Test victory in Birmingham on Monday.

REUTERS