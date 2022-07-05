Sports World: Albirex inch closer to SPL leaders Lion City

Albirex inch closer to SPL leaders Lion City

Albirex Niigata kept the pressure on Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors with a 3-2 win over fourth-placed Tampines Rovers at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

SPL top scorer Boris Kopitovic scored two second-half goals for Tampines to take his season's tally to 15 but Albirex ultimately claimed all three points with goals from Kodai Tanaka, Ilhan Fandi and Jun Kobayashi.

With 28 points from 13 games, they cut the Sailors' lead to six points, while having a game in hand. The Stags are fourth on 18 points, four behind Tanjong Pagar United.

Pole vaulter Low betters mark by 2cm

National pole vaulter Low Jun Yu leapt to a national record at the Rottacher Springer Meeting in Germany last Saturday.

The 21-year-old finished fourth of eight athletes after clearing 5.03m to better Sean Lim's previous mark of 5.01m set at the Singapore Athletics Track & Field Series 3 in 2014.

Africa Cup of Nations postponed to 2024

PARIS • The Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in June and July next year in the Ivory Coast has been pushed back to January-February 2024 in a bid to avoid the rainy season, it was announced on Sunday.

Patrice Motsepe, head of the African football confederation (CAF), said it did not want to take the risk of staging the biennial tournament "under a deluge".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE