Sports World: Sailors rout Jaguars to extend SPL lead

Sailors rout Jaguars to extend SPL lead

Lion City Sailors extended their lead at the top of the Singapore Premier League to nine points, after thrashing Tanjong Pagar United 6-0 at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

Gabriel Quak and Diego Lopes scored two goals each, while Maxime Lestienne and Hariss Harun also got on the scoresheet.

The champions have 34 points from 14 games, but second-placed Albirex Niigata have two games in hand and can narrow the gap if they beat Tampines Rovers at Jurong East tonight. The Jaguars stay third on 22 points.

Poston aims to hold on for second title

CHICAGO • American J.T. Poston continued his quest for a wire-to-wire victory with a four-under 67 in Saturday's third round at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The world No. 99 sat on 19-under 194, three shots ahead of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (65), and compatriots Denny McCarthy (66) and Scott Stallings (64). He is chasing his second career victory on the PGA Tour after taking the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

REUTERS

Fightback pleases Springboks coach

PRETORIA• • South Africa rugby coach Jacques Nienaber bemoaned his side's poor first half, after they scraped a 32-29 victory against Wales with the last kick of the game at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday, but praised the world champions' character in overturning an 18-3 half-time deficit.

The second Test against Wales will be played in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

REUTERS