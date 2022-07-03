Sports World : United loan goalie Henderson to Forest

United loan goalie Henderson to Forest

LONDON • Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the newly promoted Premier League football club announced yesterday.

Henderson made three appearances in all competitions last season and was unable to displace David de Gea as first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Forest, who beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final to seal their return to the Premier League after 23 years, begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle on Aug 6.

REUTERS

Property developer acquires Derby

LONDON • Derbyshire-based property group Clowes Developments has completed the takeover of Derby County, the League One football club announced on Friday, as the sale ended a period of nine months in administration.

The developer, headed by lifelong Derby fan David Clowes, stepped in after American businessman Chris Kirchner's proposed acquisition of the third-tier club fell through following his failure to meet English league deadlines.

REUTERS

Spanish rugby chief quits over Cup ouster

PARIS • The head of the Spanish Rugby Federation confirmed his resignation yesterday after the country's appeal against disqualification from the 2023 Rugby World Cup was rejected last week.

Alfonso Feijoo said in April he would quit his role after Spain were thrown out for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying. South African-born prop Gavin van den Berg featured in two qualifiers in 2020 and 2021 but had not served the three years of residency needed to be eligible.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE