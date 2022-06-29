SportsWorld

Chew wins three gold medals in Thai event

Singaporean paddler Clarence Chew claimed three gold medals in the men's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles at the South-east Asian Table Tennis Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Singapore wrapped up their campaign at the June 23-28 tournament with three gold, two silver and six bronze medals. At the last edition in Bali, Indonesia in 2018, the team took home nine medals (4-2-3).

Medvedev swops racket for golf club

LONDON • Daniil Medvedev may be banned from Wimbledon but the world No. 1 was still swinging on grass as he swopped his tennis racket for a golf club on Monday for a game against former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Russian cannot take part in the ongoing Grand Slam owing to his country's invasion of Ukraine, so the reigning US Open champion is having some downtime on the greens, as he joked on Instagram that he "can't leave grass".

REUTERS

Okagbare's dope ban extended to 11 years

PARIS • Sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been given an additional one-year ban for doping violations on top of her existing 10-year suspension, a decision that rules Nigeria out of the 4x100m women's relay at next month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2008 Beijing Games long jump silver medallist was first suspended during last year's Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test. Her previous results, including helping Nigeria qualify for the world championships, have now been ruled invalid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE