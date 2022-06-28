Sports World

Hougang get 3 pts but Tampines beaten

Hougang United came from behind to score a second victory in the AFC Cup, as Sahil Suhaimi's brace and Pedro Bortoluzo's goal gave them a 3-1 Group I win over Laos' Young Elephants in Vietnam yesterday. They play home side Viettel on Thursday and victory will seal their spot in the Asean zone semi-finals.

In Group H, Tampines Rovers took a 29th-minute lead against Indonesia's PSM Makassar through Zehrudin Mehmedovic, but Christopher van Huizen's red card a minute later changed the complexion of the match as their rivals won 3-1.

Medal No. 4 for S'pore's U-21 bowlers

Singapore's bowlers are guaranteed a fourth medal at the International Bowling Federation Under-21 World Championships in Sweden, after the women's team booked their spot in the semi-finals yesterday.

The team comprising Colleen Pee, Arianne Tay , Quek Lu Yi and Tay Ning qualified after topping Group A of the matchplay round with 16 points. Sweden, South Korea and the United States have also made the top four.•

Cech latest to quit Blues after takeover

LONDON • Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will step down from his role as technical and performance adviser at the end of this month, the English Premier League club said yesterday, the latest staff member to leave following the takeover led by Todd Boehly.

Cech's departure follows that of director Marina Granovskaia, who will leave at the end of the transfer window.

