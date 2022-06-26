Sports World : Balestier end losing run with 1-0 victory

Balestier end losing run with 1-0 victory

Balestier Khalsa beat 10-man Young Lions 1-0 in the Singapore Premier League at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday, thanks to Ryoya Taniguchi's 69th-minute goal.

In the process, the Tigers snapped a five-match losing streak, while the Young Lions, whose forward Danish Qayyum was sent off in the first half, stretched their winless run to four games.

With just four points, they remain bottom of the eight-team league, but have three games in hand over the Tigers, who stay sixth with 13 points in 13 matches.

Geylang International will play Tanjong Pagar United at Our Tampines Hub this evening.

Rooney leaves League One Derby

LONDON • Wayne Rooney, 36, has resigned as manager of troubled Derby County as the club prepare for their first season in the third tier of English football for 36 years.

Rooney, Manchester United and England's all-time leading scorer, took charge in 2020 and had a year to run on his contract. The crisis-torn Rams were hit by two separate sanctions, which amounted to a 21-point deduction last season, as punishment for financial issues.

REUTERS

Leeds' Phillips to join City in £45m deal

LONDON • English Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds for £45 million (S$76.6 million), several media reported on Friday.

Manager Pep Guardiola has picked the England international to bolster his midfield after the departure of long-serving Brazilian Fernandinho at the end of last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE