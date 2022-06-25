Sports World

Hougang win 4-3 in AFC Cup opener

Hougang United opened their AFC Cup Group I campaign with a comeback 4-3 win over Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown in Vietnam yesterday.

The Cambodian side led 2-0 after 20 minutes but the Cheetahs made it 3-2 before half-time with efforts from Pedro Bortoluzo, Amy Recha and an own goal by Choum Pisa. Andre Moritz scored their fourth in the second half but Phnom Penh pulled one back.

In the earlier Group I match, Vietnamese hosts Viettel romped to a 5-1 win over Laos' Young Elephants. Hougang will face the Laotian side on Monday when Tampines Rovers play their first Group H match against Indonesia's PSM Makassar in Kuala Lumpur.

Magpies seal move for Burnley's Pope

LONDON • Newcastle United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope from Championship side Burnley on a four-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

Newcastle reportedly paid around £10 million (S$17 million) for the 30-year-old, who had a year left on his deal at Turf Moor. Pope, who joined Burnley in 2016, made 36 EPL appearances and kept nine clean sheets last season but could not prevent his side from being relegated after finishing 18th in the table.

Magic pick Banchero as top draft choice

LOS ANGELES • The Orlando Magic selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick of the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft on Thursday night in New York.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a freshman for Duke last season. He also contributed 41 steals and 36 blocked shots. The 19-year-old is the fifth Duke player to be the No. 1 overall pick. The others are Zion Williamson (2019 by the New Orleans Pelicans), Kyrie Irving (2011, Cleveland Cavaliers), Elton Brand (1999, Chicago Bulls) and Art Heyman (1963, New York Knicks).

