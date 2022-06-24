Sports World: Bale in talks with Cardiff on move

Bale in talks with Cardiff on move

LONDON • Gareth Bale's representatives said on Wednesday they have held talks with Cardiff over a potential move to the Championship club after the Wales captain's departure from Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a free transfer to his hometown football club, following the end of his turbulent nine-year spell in Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner also has several options on the table with Major League Soccer teams, his former club Tottenham and Newcastle all possible destinations.

City snag Arminia keeper as backup

LONDON • English Premier League champions Manchester City are on the verge of signing Stefan Ortega from relegated Bundesliga football club Arminia Bielefeld as backup for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, according to reports yesterday.

Magazine Kicker and top-selling daily Bild say he will join the Citizens on a free transfer as his Bielefeld contract has expired. The 29-year-old German was one of Arminia's best players last season, keeping six clean sheets in 34 league games.

Jabeur injury derails Williams' comeback

LONDON • Serena Williams' return to tennis action has been cut short after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament because of a knee injury yesterday.

The WTA event had seen Williams, 40, play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year's Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem.

The American and her Tunisian partner made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE