Sports World : Ng finishes fifth at US Women's Open

Ng finishes fifth at US Women's Open

National bowler Shayna Ng finished fifth at the US Women's Open, after losing 212-178 to eventual winner Erin McCarthy in the opening match of the stepladder finals at the Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Centre in New York.

Ng was seeded fourth in the stepladder finals with a 12,205 pinfall total following the qualifying rounds and matchplay. Compatriots Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Daphne Tan were sixth, 20th and 21st respectively.

HK Sevens to adopt 'closed-loop' system

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Sevens organisers will look to set up a "closed-loop" system similar to that used at the Beijing Winter Olympics in a bid to stage the event for the first time since 2019, local media reported yesterday.

Hong Kong has imposed some of the tightest border restrictions in the world since the start of the pandemic, alongside China. The South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources, said negotiations between the Hong Kong Rugby Union and the city's Home Affairs Bureau were at an advanced stage in an effort to host the Sevens in the first weekend of November.

REUTERS

More than 1.2m Qatar 2022 tickets sold

DOHA • More than 1.2 million tickets for Qatar's World Cup have been sold, organisers said yesterday, revealing sales figures for the first time, adding there were about 40 million requests in the two phases.

A total of two million tickets will be available during the 28-day tournament starting November as the host country, which has boosted non-hotel accommodation, making 65,000 rooms in villas and apartments available and around 4,000 rooms in two cruise ships moored in Doha port, hopes to attract 1.2 million visitors, nearly half of its population.

The next opportunity to purchase tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis, but the date has not been announced yet.

REUTERS