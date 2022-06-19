Sports World: Yapp and Toh earn historic s-final spot

Yapp and Toh earn historic s-final spot

Singapore booked their first World Cup of Pool semi-final appearance after Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han beat Finland's Mika Immonen and Jani Uski 9-6 in their quarter-final in Essex, England yesterday.

They will play either United States' Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodwork or Dimitri Jungo and Ronald Regli of Switzerland today.

Axelsen, Tai advance to Jakarta finals

JAKARTA • Top seed Viktor Axelsen advanced to the final of the Indonesia Open after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21, 21-11, 23-21 in the last four yesterday.

The Danish Olympic champion will face China's Zhao Junpeng today. In the women's final, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying takes on Wang Zhiyi of China.

Leclerc penalised for power unit change

MONTREAL • Charles Leclerc will have a 10-place grid drop at today's Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari triggered a penalty by replacing a power unit component in his car.

The governing FIA said the team had replaced the control electronics for a third time.

REUTERS