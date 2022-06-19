Sports World: Yapp and Toh earn historic s-final spot

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Yapp and Toh earn historic s-final spot

Singapore booked their first World Cup of Pool semi-final appearance after Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han beat Finland's Mika Immonen and Jani Uski 9-6 in their quarter-final in Essex, England yesterday.

They will play either United States' Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodwork or Dimitri Jungo and Ronald Regli of Switzerland today.

Axelsen, Tai advance to Jakarta finals

JAKARTA • Top seed Viktor Axelsen advanced to the final of the Indonesia Open after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21, 21-11, 23-21 in the last four yesterday.

The Danish Olympic champion will face China's Zhao Junpeng today. In the women's final, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying takes on Wang Zhiyi of China.

Leclerc penalised for power unit change

MONTREAL • Charles Leclerc will have a 10-place grid drop at today's Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari triggered a penalty by replacing a power unit component in his car.

The governing FIA said the team had replaced the control electronics for a third time.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline Sports World: Yapp and Toh earn historic s-final spot. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top