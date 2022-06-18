Sports World

S'pore duo falter at World Cup of Darts

Singapore's Paul Lim and Harith Lim just could not get going in the opening round of the World Cup of Darts, averaging just 72.53 points for every three throws to their opponents' 83.88, as they lost 5-2 to Denmark's Vladimir Andersen and Andreas Toft Jorgensen in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The duo had made it to at least the second round in their last five appearances from 2016, with the exception of 2020 when they did not participate. Nevertheless, they picked up £4,000 (S$6,800) for their efforts.

Yapp, Toh advance in World Cup of Pool

Singapore's world No. 7 Aloysius Yapp and 68th-ranked Toh Lian Han edged out Kuwait's world No. 17 Omar Al Shaheen and 28th-ranked Bader Al Awadhi 7-6 in their World Cup of Pool round-of-16 match in Essex, England yesterday.

In today's race-to-nine quarter-final, they will meet Estonia's world No. 8 Denis Grabe and unranked Rainer Laar or Finland's world No. 2 Mika Immonen and unranked Jani Uski at the Brentwood Centre.

Mane set to leave Liverpool for Bayern

LONDON • Bayern Munich are set to sign Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool, according to media reports yesterday.

A fee of €32 million (S$46.5 million) plus up to €9 million in bonuses has been agreed for the 30-year-old, who has a year left on his Reds deal.

Portuguese champions Porto also yesterday reached an agreement for the transfer of attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for €40 million.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

