Sports World: Medvedev new No. 1, Novak slips to third

Medvedev new No. 1, Novak slips to third

LONDON • Russia's Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings yesterday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years.

Medvedev briefly occupied the No. 1 spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March, while this is a career-high ranking for Zverev.

Djokovic, whose Rome win is his sole title on the tour this season, is now in danger of being overtaken by French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who is just behind in fourth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Henderson wins 11th title in sudden death

NEW YORK • Canadian Brooke Henderson sank an eagle putt on the first play-off hole on Sunday to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Both players shot 12-under 201 - Henderson carded a seven-under 64 and American Lindsey Weaver-Wright a 65 in regulation - but the former claimed her 11th career victory in sudden death.

REUTERS

Grant makes history on European Tour

STOCKHOLM • Linn Grant became the first female winner of a European Tour event, after the Swede blitzed the Scandinavian Mixed at the Halmstad Golf Club to triumph by nine strokes on Sunday.

Her eight-under 64 to finish at 24 under sealed the victory ahead of joint-runners up, Henrik Stenson (70) and Marc Warren (65).

REUTERS