Sports World : Real and Barca in tourney across U.S.

Real and Barca in tourney across U.S.

MADRID • La Liga's Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Italy's Juventus, will visit the United States next month to play a pre-season tournament, the clubs said on Friday.

The teams will compete in the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour, with Mexican sides Club America and Deportivo Guadalajara also taking part. The matches will be from July 22-30 across Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles.

REUTERS

Woods in league of billionaire athletes

MIAMI • Tiger Woods, a 15-time Major golf champion, has joined National Basketball Association icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James as athletes with a net worth of US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion), Forbes magazine said on Friday.

Woods, making a comeback at age 46 from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash in February last year, has made about US$1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and business deals over his career, Forbes said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S'pore's Chong is ASU vice-president

Former Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong was elected as one of the Asian Skating Union's vice-presidents yesterday. She will serve as one of the ASU's five vice-presidents on a two-year term.

World's biggest bullring suspended

MEXICO CITY • A judge on Friday ordered an indefinite suspension of bullfighting in the world's largest bullring in Mexico City, pending the finalisation of a lawsuit against the controversial, centuries-old practice.

Mexico is a bastion of bullfighting, but the tradition - and the 50,000-capacity Plaza Mexico - face an uncertain future. So far, only a handful of the country's 32 states have banned the practice, which was brought by the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE