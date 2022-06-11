Sports World

Loh into semi-finals of Indonesia Masters

Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew has made it to his second semi-final on the BWF World Tour this year by beating China's top-ranked active player, world No. 26 Lu Guang Zu 21-15, 21-19 in 47 minutes in the Indonesia Masters quarter-finals yesterday.

The world No. 10 will face Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen today for a place in tomorrow's final. The duo have a 2-2 head-to-head record and last met in the second round of this event last November, when Chou won 21-10, 21-12.

The other men's singles semi-final will see Denmark's Olympic champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen take on Indonesia's sixth-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting today.

Blind backs ten Hag to succeed if given time

LONDON • Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind has described new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as a"control freak", backing his fellow Dutchman to bring success back to the club if given time and resources to establish his own playing style.

The Red Devils have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 and, while getting his hands on silverware will be important for ten Hag, he must first establish a clear playing style to get on the good side of the Old Trafford crowd, Blind added.

Zidane's adviser denies PSG contact

PARIS • Zinedine Zidane's adviser, Alain Migliaccio, yesterday denied that the former France great and Real Madrid coach is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain boss next season.

French radio station Europe 1 yesterday said that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source, but Migliaccio said the 49-year-old had yet to be contacted by PSG. Pochettino remains under pressure after the club's last-16 Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Physio's sex offence case adjourned

BRISBANE • A former Australian Olympic team physiotherapist charged with historical child sex offences had his case adjourned at a Brisbane court on Thursday, reported Australian state media.

Peter John Wells, a physiotherapist who worked with the Australian swim team at the Tokyo 2020 Games, has been charged with three counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 from 2002-2010 among other offences, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

