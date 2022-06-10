Sports World: Jaymie wins S'pore Junior Golf C'ship

Jaymie wins S'pore Junior Golf C'ship

The Republic's Jaymie Ng, 17, fired a one-under 71 to clinch the overall girls' title yesterday at the Singapore Junior Golf Championship. She ended on 215 at the Seletar Country Club, one clear of Indonesian Rayi Geulis Zullandari (65) and Thailand's Navaporn Soontreeyapas (71).

Australian Harry Takis (67) won the boys' overall title with his 210 total, four ahead of Indonesia's Rayhan Abdul Latief (69).

Australia claimed the boys' team title while Thailand won the girls' event. The Singaporean teams were sixth and second respectively.

Loh into Indonesia Masters q-finals

Singapore's world No. 10 Loh Kean Yew is through to the quarter-finals of badminton's Indonesia Masters 2022 after beating Indonesian qualifier Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-11, 21-14 yesterday.

He will next face Chinese world No. 26 Lu Guangzu, who defeated South Korean Heo Kwang-hee 21-12, 21-12. Men's doubles pair Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean were knocked out by third seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei, who beat them 23-21, 21-16 in the round of 16.

Paris police chief sorry for UCL 'failure'

PARIS • The head of Paris police acknowledged yesterday the "failure" of security operations for the Champions League final last month and also apologised for tear gassing football fans as they tried to enter the Stade de France.

Didier Lallement told a commission investigating the fiasco at the French Senate that he was "sorry" for authorising the use of tear gas, but added that there was "no other means" of relieving the growing pressure at the gates.

Lacazette rejoins Lyon on a free transfer

LYON • Former France international Alexandre Lacazette yesterday returned to Ligue 1 side Lyon on a free transfer, five years after he left to join Arsenal for a then club record fee of £46.5 million (S$80.2 million).

The striker underwent a medical test on Wednesday before signing a three-year contract.

Kang on LPGA hiatus to focus on her health

LOS ANGELES • World No. 12 Danielle Kang is taking a break from the LPGA Tour to focus on her health.

The 29-year-old American golfer revealed at last week's US Women's Open that she has been playing with a tumour on her spine. Tests have not yet determined whether the tumour is malignant or benign. On Tuesday, she announced she would be skipping the next four tour stops.

