Sports World: Loh through to last 16 of Indonesia Masters

Loh through to last 16 of Indonesia Masters

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew advanced to the last 16 of the Indonesia Masters yesterday after the world champion beat 25th-ranked Frenchman Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-13 in Jakarta. The world No. 10 will next face home favourite Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo today.

However, the Republic's top woman shuttler, 18th-ranked Yeo Jia Min, lost to Thailand's world No. 26 Supanida Katethong 21-15, 22-20.

In the mixed doubles, Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han lost 21-10, 21-8 to China's world No. 2 pair of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong.

Late Mane penalty secures Senegal win

CAPE TOWN • Sadio Mane slotted home a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time to hand African football champions Senegal a narrow 1-0 win over Rwanda at home in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Senegal fielded a full-strength side, but had to wait until a minute before the final whistle to secure the win over their 136th-ranked rivals in the Group L clash.

REUTERS