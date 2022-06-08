Sports World: OCBC Cycle wraps up with virtual rides

OCBC Cycle wraps up with virtual rides

The virtual ride segment of the OCBC Cycle 2022 concluded on Monday with over 3,700 participants - marking the end of this year's event.

Two thousand cyclists also raced in the 20km City Ride on May 8, making it the first in-person mass participation event after the announcement of Singapore's easing of Covid-19 safety measures.

S'pore doubles pair win Jakarta opener

Singapore's Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean beat Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and Lim Khim Wah 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in their opening men's doubles game at the Indonesia Masters 2022 yesterday.

World champion Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min and mixed doubles pair Hee and Tan Wei Han will also be in action in Jakarta.

Figure skating to up minimum age to 17

BANGKOK • The International Skating Union Congress yesterday voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17.

The decision comes after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, then 15, tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Her case prompted questions over whether the minimum age for athletes needed to be raised to protect minors.

REUTERS