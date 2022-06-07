Sports World: Brady's sports firm raises $68.7 million

Brady's sports firm raises $68.7 million

NEW YORK • Religion of Sports, a production company founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former National Football League star Michael Strahan, has raised US$50 million (S$68.7 million) in funding.

The duo's brainchild is said to be benefiting from the growing demand for unscripted sports programming, and annual revenue is "well into the eight figures".

BLOOMBERG

Wins for Bednarek, Thompson-Herah

RABAT (Morocco) • Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek began the defence of his 200m Diamond League title with a 20.21sec win and Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her preparation for a first individual world title with a 100m victory in 10.83sec on Sunday.

The competition shifts to Rome on Thursday for the fifth meeting of the season, although Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will not feature on home soil due to injury.

REUTERS

Ronaldo's bike trip to mark club promotion

MADRID • Retired Real Madrid and Brazil striker Ronaldo swopped his cleats for an electric bicycle as he set off on a nearly 450km trip on Sunday after promising to do so following the promotion of his club, Real Valladolid, to La Liga next season.

REUTERS