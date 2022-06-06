Sports World: Barca's Pique splits with singer Shakira

Barca's Pique splits with singer Shakira

BARCELONA • Colombian singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have separated after an 11-year relationship and two children, the former couple confirmed in a joint-statement via their public relations agency on Saturday.

The pair, aged 45 and 35 respectively, have called for privacy, but according to Catalan media, Pique's affair with a 20-year-old blonde Spanish student is the cause for the split.

REUTERS

Reds' Mane scores hat-trick for Senegal

CAPE TOWN • Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Senegal made a successful start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations crown with a 3-1 home victory over Benin on Saturday in their first qualifier for next year's Finals.

The forward, whose club future is in doubt after he suggested on Friday he might be leaving Liverpool with a year left on his deal, netted two penalties in his treble as the Lions of Teranga made light work of their visitors in the Group L encounter.

Benin, who had Sessi d'Almeida sent off early in the second half, managed a late consolation from substitute Junior Olaitan.

REUTERS

Heavyweight Volkov beats Rozenstruik

LAS VEGAS • Alexander Volkov did not let Jairzinho Rozenstruik hang around very long in their heavyweight bout, the main event on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Fight Night event on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Russian Volkov finished off Suriname's Rozenstruik quickly, winning via a technical knockout at the 2min 12sec mark in the first round. Other winners on the card included Movsar Evloev, Lucas Almeida, Karine Silva, Ode' Osbourne and Alonzo Menifield.

REUTERS