Sports World : Gymnastics body aims to safeguard athletes

Gymnastics body aims to safeguard athletes

LONDON • The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) published a new code of conduct on Friday to drive a positive cultural change in the sport by safeguarding athletes against abuse and make amends for "years of bad practice".

The revised principles require coaches to "refrain from criticising athletes' looks or weight".

REUTERS

Dumoulin set to retire from professional cycling

AMSTERDAM • Two-time Olympic silver medallist and former Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin will retire from professional cycling at the end of this season, the Dutch cyclist announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old, the silver medallist in the individual time trial at last year's Tokyo Games, said he was suffering from burnout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mane to listen to Senegal on Liverpool decision

LONDON • Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he will listen to his countrymen while deciding his future at the Premier League club amid speculation that he could leave Anfield with just a year left on his current contract.

The 30-year-old said he will take a poll, that showed a majority of his fellow Senegalese in favour of a summer move, into consideration.

REUTERS

Lacazette says farewell before leaving Arsenal

LONDON • Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League club said on Friday, ending his five-year stint at the Emirates.

Signed in 2017 for a then club record of £46.5 million (S$80 million), the French striker tweeted a farewell message saying: "Once a Gunner, always a Gunner."

REUTERS