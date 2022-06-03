Sports World: India's Thomas Cup stars set for S'pore

India's Thomas Cup stars set for S'pore

India's Thomas Cup heroes Srikanth Kidambi and H.S. Prannoy, plus Chinese Taipei's top shuttlers Chou Tien-chen and Tai Tzu-ying, have confirmed their entry for next month's Singapore Badminton Open.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. The July 12-17 event will be held at the Indoor Stadium.

De Bruyne eyes treble of PFA awards

LONDON • Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne has won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo claimed it twice in his first stint with United in 2007 and 2008. The other nominees are Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

REUTERS

City's Mendy faces another rape charge

LONDON • Manchester City Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with a further count of rape, it was announced on Wednesday.

The latest allegation, which relates to a new complainant, means Mendy has now been accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women. He pleaded not guilty last month to the earlier charges. The latest has not yet been put to him in a court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

All Blacks sale gets 89-1 vote to proceed

WELLINGTON • US private equity firm Silver Lake secured a NZ$200 million (S$179 million) stake in the famed All Blacks yesterday, after New Zealand Rugby overwhelmingly endorsed the contentious deal.

The 89-to-one vote ended a heated two-year negotiation pitting rugby bosses against the players' association and provincial unions, amid concern about selling off part of the country's culture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sprinter Jacobs out of Rome, Oslo meets

ROME • Tokyo Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs withdrew from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said.

The Italian, 27, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy, last month and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend.

REUTERS