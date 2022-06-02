Sports World: Second straight win for Singapore's floorballers

Second straight win for Singapore's floorballers

Singapore picked up their second win in as many games at the Men's World Floorball Championship qualifiers after defeating New Zealand 4-0 at the OCBC Arena yesterday. In the other Group H match, Thailand beat Malaysia 11-2 to stay top of the group. In Group G, Australia trounced South Korea 7-3 while the Philippines beat Japan 10-4.

S'pore Football League kicks off this weekend

The first edition of the Singapore Football League (SFL) will return this weekend, with the SFL Division 1 commencing on Saturday and SFL Division 2 the next day. Admission is free.

Previously known as the National Football League, the competition was renamed in 2020 but could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

US firm to buy Italian champs Milan for $1.76b

MILAN • AC Milan said yesterday their current owners, investment fund Elliot Advisors, have agreed to sell the newly crowned Italian champions to rival fund RedBird for €1.2 billion (S$1.76 billion).

The club added the transition will take place over the summer, with an expected closing "no later than September".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bale ends trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid

MADRID • Gareth Bale yesterday bade farewell to Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League crowns, three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey.

The Welshman, 32, will end his nine-year spell when his contract ends this month. His future could depend on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE