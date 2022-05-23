Sports World: Hougang climb to 5th with Geylang draw

Hougang climb to 5th with Geylang draw

Geylang International and Hougang United played out the first goalless draw in 37 games this Singapore Premier League season at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Vincent Bezecourt came closest to scoring from range for the hosts but was thwarted by Mukundan Maran in the first half. With the point and their first clean sheet of the season, Hougang climb to fifth with 10 points from 10 games, while Geylang remain seventh with six points from nine matches.

Sweet revenge for Tai at Thailand Open

BANGKOK • Badminton's world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying exacted revenge against Olympic champion Chen Yufei yesterday by winning the Thailand Open women's singles title in a rematch of their final at last year's Tokyo Games. The Taiwanese started strongly to eventually seal the 21-15, 17-21, 21-12 win over the Chinese world No. 4.

In the men's final, Malaysian world No. 6 Lee Zii Jia survived a scare at the hands of Chinese rookie Li Shifeng before winning 17-21, 21-11, 23-21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vieira stuns Holm by split decision

LAS VEGAS • Brazilian Ketlen Vieira stunned former champion Holly Holm in a controversial split decision in their women's bantamweight bout in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event on Saturday. The cards went 48-47 across the board, two for Vieira and one for American Holm.

REUTERS

Thompson-Herah claims win in Kingston

KINGSTON • Olympic sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah bagged a surprise 100m victory at a meeting in Kingston on Saturday. The four-time gold medallist blitzed the field at the JAAA Jubilee series meeting to coast home in 10.94sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE