Sports World: Jaguars win at home for first time in 2022

Jaguars win at home for first time in 2022

Tanjong Pagar registered their first home win of the season last night, beating Balestier Khalsa 1-0 at the Jurong East Stadium thanks to Reo Nishiguchi's strike.

His ninth Singapore Premier League goal lifted the Jaguars to third with 16 points, six behind leaders Lion City Sailors and trailing Albirex Niigata on goal difference. The Tigers are fifth with 10 points.

Female refs set for Qatar World Cup

DOHA • There will be women referees at a men's World Cup Finals for the first time, after Fifa revealed the 36-strong list for the quadrennial showpiece being hosted by Qatar in November. France's Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita will be the pioneering batch.

Haaland's farewell gifts worth €500k

BERLIN • Norway striker Erling Haaland distributed dozens of Omega and Rolex watches to Borussia Dortmund teammates and staff in a farewell gift worth around €500,000 (S$729,043) before joining Manchester City for €60 million in the summer, reported Bild magazine yesterday.

