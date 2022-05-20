Sports World: DeChambeau out of PGA Championship

DeChambeau out of PGA Championship

TULSA (Oklahoma) • Bryson DeChambeau pulled out of the second golf Major of the year on the eve of the PGA Championship, which started yesterday, as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his wrist, the organisers said.

The 2020 US Open winner has had an injury-riddled 2022 season, making just six tournament starts this year due to wrist and hip injuries, and has dropped to world No. 22.

REUTERS

Johnson keeping an eye on breakaway tour

TULSA (Oklahoma) • Dustin Johnson's loyalty is currently with the PGA Tour but the two-time Major winner said on Wednesday that he is excited to see what the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, which starts in London next month, can do for the sport.

With the PGA Tour having threatened member players with suspensions and fines if they join the breakaway circuit, it is uncertain what the field at Centurion Club will look like, but Johnson, who completed the first round of the PGA Championship yesterday, is all for the competition, saying "golf is in a good spot".

REUTERS

Messi to Inter Miami 'completely false'

PARIS • Lionel Messi's camp has denied a report by DirecTV Sports, which said on Wednesday the Paris Saint-Germain forward will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, when his contract expires in June next year.

The South American broadcaster said the Argentina skipper would be given a 35 per cent ownership stake, worth US$225 million (S$311.6 million) but Messi's representatives said it was "completely false" and his future was not yet decided.

REUTERS

Italian Jacobs makes winning 100m return

SAVONA (Italy) • Lamont Marcell Jacobs made a winning return to the 100m at a meet in Savona on Wednesday, cruising to victory in his first race over the distance since claiming two golds, including the 4x100m relay, at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old Italian crossed the line in a wind-assisted time of 10.04sec in the final in front of a small crowd at the low-key meet on the Italian Riviera.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE