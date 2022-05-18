SportsWorld

Asian Para Games delayed to next year

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games organising committee and the Asian Paralympic Committee yesterday announced the postponement of the 2022 Asian Para Games, which were scheduled from Oct 9-15.

It follows the decision by the Olympic Council of Asia and the Asian Games organising committee to postpone the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games - initially scheduled for September - due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New dates are expected to be announced in the near future.

Nadal in full training for French Open

MADRID • Rafael Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his injury problems ahead of the French Open, posting a picture of himself training in full flow at his Mallorca academy with the caption: "See you on Wednesday, Paris."

The 13-time Roland Garros champion had said last week that daily training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his defeat at the Italian Open.

REUTERS

Huddersfield 1 game from EPL return

LONDON • Jordan Rhodes' solitary late strike took Huddersfield to within one game of a return to the Premier League as the Terriers beat Luton 1-0 on Monday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

Huddersfield will face Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE