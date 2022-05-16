Sports World: Aussie cricket star dies in car accident

Aussie cricket star dies in car accident

MELBOURNE • Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died aged 46 after a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday.

He played 238 matches, including 26 Tests, between 1998 and 2009. CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had lost "another of its very best" and called Symonds "a generational talent".

REUTERS

Blachowicz wins as Rakic blows knee

LAS VEGAS • Jan Blachowicz defeated Aleksandar Rakic by technical knockout on Saturday at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event when Rakic injured his knee, ending their bout in the third round.

The former champion was declared the winner by medical stoppage at 1min 11sec of the round in their light heavyweight main event.

REUTERS

Munoz leads by one at Byron Nelson

DALLAS • Colombian Sebastian Munoz fired a six-under 66 on Saturday for a 21-under 195 total and a one-shot lead at the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson event.

American Jordan Spieth carded a 64 at TPC Craig Ranch for second place at 20 under, while Joaquin Niemann of Chile (65) was third on 197.

REUTERS