Sports World : China backs out of Asian Cup finals

China backs out of Asian Cup finals

BEIJING • China has relinquished its rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the Covid-19 situation, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced yesterday.

The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year. The AFC said a new host will be named in due course.

REUTERS

Ten Hag a good fit but give him time: Ron

LONDON • Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed confidence that incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be a good fit at Old Trafford but warned that the Dutchman must be afforded time if United are to return to winning ways.

Speculation has been rife about the 37-year-old's future after a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League, but it appears the veteran may stay beyond this summer, after saying the players were "happy and excited" with the Ajax coach's appointment.

REUTERS

Americans sweep 200m in Qatar opener

DOHA • American duo Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles took impressive 200m victories as the Diamond League season got under way on a lively night in front of a noisy crowd in Doha on Friday.

The outdoor season began to take shape ahead of the July world championships in Eugene, Oregon, with Lyles and Thomas winning in 19.72sec and 21.98sec, while Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters both hurled over 90m in the javelin before the latter won with a 93.07m wind-assisted throw.

REUTERS

UAE in mourning so Mayweather fight off

DUBAI • Floyd Mayweather's boxing exhibition fight in Dubai against Don Moore, which was scheduled for yesterday, was called off following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan a day earlier.

The move came after the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast and work suspended at all public and private sector organisations for three days.

REUTERS