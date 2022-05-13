Sports World : S'pore to take on Kuwait on June 1

S'pore to take on Kuwait on June 1

The Lions' first match under new coach Takayuki Nishigaya will be a friendly against Kuwait in Abu Dhabi on June 1, as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.

The team will depart Singapore on May 29 for a training camp in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Bishkek to play hosts Kyrgyzstan (June 8), Tajikistan (June 11) and Myanmar (June 14).

Ten Hag hopes to win with United as well

AMSTERDAM • Erik ten Hag views his four years with Ajax Amsterdam with "great satisfaction" after winning a third successive Dutch league title on Wednesday and wants to take those winning ways to Manchester United next season.

Speaking after their 5-0 win over Heerenveen to seal the Eredivisie, the incoming Red Devils manager said winning was the only thing that counts in football and that he preferred to do it in style.

REUTERS

Inter win Italian Cup thanks to Perisic

ROME • Inter Milan won the Italian Cup after an extra-time double from Croatia forward Ivan Perisic earned his side a 4-2 victory over Juventus in Wednesday's final, ensuring Massimiliano Allegri's team will finish the season trophyless.

After the loss, veteran Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who will retire from international football next month, confirmed he would be departing the club, ending his 18-year stay in Turin.

REUTERS

Injured Peaty out of world championships

LONDON • Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will not participate at next month's swimming world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot, the 27-year-old said on Wednesday.

The eight-time world champion and holder of the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles said he suffered the injury in the gym earlier this week and will be out for six weeks.

REUTERS

Canada gymnasts sue body over abuse

TORONTO • A group of gymnasts filed a claim on Wednesday against Gymnastics Canada and the federation's provincial counterparts, for having tolerated a climate of abuse and mistreatment for decades.

The lawsuit was filed at the Supreme Court of British Columbia, where lead plaintiff and former gymnast Amelia Cline resides. Having abandoned competition as a teenager, Cline said she is taking legal action to "hold these institutions accountable" for abuses in the sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE