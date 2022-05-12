Sports World: Republic lose final Thomas Cup tie 3-2

Republic lose final Thomas Cup tie 3-2

Singapore blew a 2-0 lead in their final Thomas Cup Group A tie in Bangkok to lose 3-2 to a second-string Thailand side yesterday and end last in Group A.

Loh Kean Yew and then first-doubles pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee gave Singapore a 2-0 lead. But second-doubles duo Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek and singles players Jason Teh and Joel Koh lost their remaining matches.

Tyson won't face criminal charges

LOS ANGELES • Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges over repeatedly punching a fellow plane passenger on April 20, a prosecutor in California said on Tuesday.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed there would be no charges filed against the 55-year-old.

NFL's Brady to move into TV after retiring

NEW YORK • Gridiron icon Tom Brady will move into the commentary booth when he calls time on his National Football League career after signing a deal with Fox Sports on Tuesday worth US$375 million (S$519.6 million) over 10 years.

The New York Post said it was the largest contract in sportscasting history.

Miami GP breaks US F1 viewership record

MIAMI • Last Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix set a record for a live telecast of a Formula One race in the United States with an average viewership of 2.6 million, ESPN said on Tuesday.

The coverage of the race, won by world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, peaked at an average of 2.9 million.

