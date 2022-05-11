SportsWorld

Socceroos' friendly before play-off

MELBOURNE • Australia will warm up for next month's World Cup play-offs with a friendly match against Jordan in Qatar, Football Australia announced yesterday.

The June 1 match, at a venue yet to be confirmed, will be six days before the Socceroos meet the United Arab Emirates in an Asian play-off in Doha.

The winners of the Asian clash meet Peru in an inter-continental play-off on June 13 to decide the fourth team to join world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup.

REUTERS

Evert's chemo for cancer is over

LOS ANGELES • Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat Stage 1 ovarian cancer, she said on Monday.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January. Evert, 67, has said her doctor told her that after the treatments were complete, there was a better than a 90 per cent chance the cancer would never return because it was caught so early.

REUTERS

MLB, London in dealfor 'major events'

LOS ANGELES • Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London next year, in 2024 and also 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city.

The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday. It previously said it was launching a global Home Run Derby beginning in July with stops in London, Seoul and Mexico City.

REUTERS

