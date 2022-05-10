Sports World: Nazri fails in bid for kickboxing medal

Nazri fails in bid for kickboxing medal

Singapore kickboxer Nazri Sutari lost 2-1 to Cambodia's Chhoeung Lvay in the quarter-finals of the SEA Games kickboxing men's 71kg low kick event at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium yesterday.

The 32-year-old, who won a gold medal in sambo at the 2019 Games, had been gunning for a medal in kickboxing this year, which would have been Singapore's first at the regional competition.

Achilles injury forces Osaka out of Rome

ROME • Japan's Naomi Osaka yesterday withdrew from the Italian Open in Rome to rest an Achilles injury, which she suffered during the Madrid Open.

The four-time Grand Slam winner said she needed to be "careful" to prevent the problem from worsening ahead of the French Open.

REUTERS

Becks hopes Ronaldo will stay at United

LONDON • Manchester United are set to undergo major changes after it was confirmed over the weekend this season will end as their worst in Premier League history.

But former Red Devils icon David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo sticks around for at least another year, despite reports he is looking to move on in the summer after a trophy-less campaign.

REUTERS