Sports World: Deposed Oliveira sends 'a message'

Deposed Oliveira sends 'a message'

PHOENIX • Charles Oliveira entered UFC 274 fight week in Phoenix as the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion and defeated American Justin Gaethje in Saturday night's main event.

But the Brazilian did not leave with his belt after missing weight on Friday, making him the first title holder in UFC history to be stripped for that reason. An angry Oliveira later said his submission win was "a message to the entire division" and that the title was still his to lose.

REUTERS

No changes to Miami GP circuit needed: FIA

MIAMI • Formula One's governing body, the FIA, defended its safety stance on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Esteban Ocon said their concerns were ignored after heavy crashes in practice ahead of the Miami Grand Prix yesterday.

Both drivers had argued that an impact-absorbing Tecpro barrier should replace an unforgiving concrete wall at Turn 14, but the FIA said no changes were necessary from a safety perspective.

REUTERS

Chelsea clinch third straight women's title

LONDON • Chelsea secured the Women's Super League with a 4-2 comeback win over Manchester United yesterday, thanks to two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to earn their third straight league title.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham 2-0, finished one point behind Chelsea (56 points), and Manchester City grabbed the final Champions League spot by beating Reading to finish third on 47 points.

REUTERS

Barca seal top-four spot after late goal

SEVILLE • Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage of this season's Champions League but they will return to the competition next term despite a turbulent campaign that saw them sack Ronald Koeman in October and replace him with Xavi Hernandez.

A stoppage-time goal from Jordi Alba earned the visitors a 2-1 La Liga win at Real Betis on Saturday to secure a top-four spot for the Catalan side.

REUTERS