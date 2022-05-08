Sports World : Albirex beat Jaguars, rise to second in SPL

Albirex beat Jaguars, rise to second in SPL

Albirex Niigata climbed to second place in the Singapore Premier League table yesterday after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United.

The Jaguars scored first at the Jurong East Stadium through Reo Nishiguchi in the 22nd minute but that lead lasted only 11 minutes. Kodai Tanaka equalised before Masaya Idetsu got the winner in first-half injury time.

The White Swans have 13 points, six less than defending champions Lion City Sailors. Tanjong Pagar are fourth on 12 points, behind Tampines Rovers on goal difference.

Yapp dumped out of World Pool Masters

Despite a golden break in the first frame, Singapore's world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp lost 7-4 to Poland's 13th-ranked Mieszko Fortunski in the World Pool Masters round of 16 in Gibraltar yesterday.

The tournament has already seen several upsets. Defending champion and sixth-ranked Alexander Kazakis, world No. 2 Mika Immonen, fifth-ranked Dennis Grabe, two-time winner and world No. 7 Shane van Boening, and eighth-ranked Eklent Kaci have also been knocked out.

Davids joins Dutch coaching set-up

THE HAGUE • Former Netherlands captain Edgar Davids has been appointed as an assistant to national coach Louis van Gaal, the Dutch Football Association said on Friday.

The 49-year-old replaces Henk Fraser, who is taking over Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie in the summer. He will be the No. 3 after van Gaal and Danny Blind.

The Dutch are preparing for the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup, where they will be in Group A with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE