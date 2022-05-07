Sports World

Sailors seven points clear at top of SPL

The Lion City Sailors shook off their disappointment at not reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by extending their lead in the Singapore Premier League with a 4-3 win over Hougang United last night.

A hat-trick from striker Kim Shin-wook and one goal from winger Maxime Lestienne sealed the three points at the Hougang Stadium. Andre Moritz (two) and Pedro Bortoluzo scored for the home side.

Arteta commits to Gunners to 2025

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates until 2025.

The 40-year-old took over in December 2019 following the dismissal of fellow Spaniard Unai Emery. He is close to taking the Gunners back into the Champions League after a four-season absence, with the side currently fourth in the Premier League as the season concludes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warriors' Payton out at least two weeks

SAN FRANCISCO • Gary Payton II will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a fractured left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage during Golden State's National Basketball Association play-off semi-final Game 2 loss to Memphis, the Warriors confirmed.

The guard was knocked out on Tuesday in the opening three minutes after being flattened by the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, who was ejected from the game, which was won by Memphis 106-101.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE