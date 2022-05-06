Sports World: UAE, Australia meet in Doha for Cup play-off

UAE, Australia meet in Doha for Cup play-off

LONDON • Fifa has confirmed the intercontinental play-offs for the 2022 World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a play-off at the same venue on June 7, with the winner to meet Peru six days later.

REUTERS

USA replace Covid-hit Kiwis at Thomas Cup

AUCKLAND • New Zealand have pulled out of the Thomas Cup, which starts this weekend, after their team for the men's badminton championship was "severely depleted" by positive Covid-19 tests, prompting the sport's global governing body to replace them with the United States.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said no other Oceania member association was able to take the continental quota place, while the countries next in line in the rankings also declined, so the spot went to the Americans.

REUTERS

Westwood keen on Saudi-backed series

LONDON • Lee Westwood is the latest player to show his intention to play the first event of the US$25 million (S$34.5 million) inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which starts next month, after the Englishman said on Wednesday he had asked the PGA Tour and European Tour for a release.

The British former world No. 1 revealed his reason was monetary, adding "if anybody comes along and gives any of us a chance at a pay rise, then you have to seriously consider it, don't you".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India's Kaur out of two Games for doping

NEW DELHI • India's top woman discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished sixth at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned drug, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said yesterday.

The 26-year-old faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum four years if the positive test is confirmed, and is set to miss the upcoming Asian and Commonwealth Games because of the provisional suspension.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE