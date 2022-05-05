Sports World: United must sign two strikers: Rangnick

United must sign two strikers: Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United must sign two "modern" strikers who will bring real quality to the attacking positions when incoming manager Erik ten Hag begins his squad rebuild, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said yesterday.

He gives way to the Dutchman at the end of the season and the German, who will remain at the club in a consultancy role, added finding someone to share the scoring burden with Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of ten Hag's top tasks.

REUTERS

Brady's Bucs face Seahawks in Munich

TORONTO • Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first National Football League regular season game played in Germany, the league said yesterday.

Brady retired at the end of last season but then reversed his decision in March and will provide a marquee name for the Nov 13 game at Munich's Allianz Arena as the NFL expands its European footprint. Three games will be in London and one in Mexico City.

REUTERS

Jackson involved in Lakers' coach hunt

LOS ANGELES • Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson, winner of 11 National Basketball Association titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls, is playing a significant role in the Lakers' coaching search, ESPN said on Tuesday.

The Athletic has reported Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is among the targets to replace Frank Vogel, fired last month after LA failed to make the play-offs.

REUTERS