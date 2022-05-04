Sports World: Cottagers clinch title with 7-0 thumping

Cottagers clinch title with 7-0 thumping

LONDON • Fulham were in seventh heaven as they sealed the second-tier Championship title with a 7-0 win over Luton Town on Monday, giving them an unassailable lead at the top with a game to spare.

The London club had already sealed promotion to the Premier League last month after they were guaranteed a top-two finish.

Second-placed Bournemouth (82 points from 44 games), third-placed Nottingham Forest (79 points from 44 games) and fourth-placed Huddersfield Town (79 points from 45 games) are vying for the second automatic promotion spot.

REUTERS

Skating body wants to raise min age to 17

LOS ANGELES • The International Skating Union has proposed raising the minimum age for senior figure skating competitions to 17 from 15 before the 2026 Winter Olympics to help young athletes cope with the physical and psychological demands of the sport.

The proposal comes after then 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva tumbled to fourth place in the women's singles event at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year, yielding to the pressure of a doping controversy.

REUTERS

NFL finds no evidence of cheating claims

NEW YORK • The National Football League (NFL) said an independent review could not substantiate former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team provided incentives to lose games.

Jackson had said in February he was offered incentives to lose during his tenure in Cleveland from 2016-2018. The NFL said on Monday the 60-day independent review showed "no evidence" that team owners or personnel incentivised losses in order to secure a better position in the annual draft.

REUTERS