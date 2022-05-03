Sports World: Cavendish to ride Giro and so could skip Tour

Cavendish to ride Giro and so could skip Tour

PARIS • Veteran British sprinter Mark Cavendish will race the Giro d'Italia which starts on Friday, his Quick-Step cycling team have announced.

The news makes it less likely, but far from impossible, that he would then race in July's Tour de France, where he is the joint holder with Eddy Merckx of a record 34 stage wins.

The Belgian team Quick-Step specialise in winning stages rather than tours, and have previously stated that 25-year-old Fabio Jakobsen would be their first choice at the Tour, ahead of Cavendish who will be 37 by then.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Leukaemia survivor Ikee gets Asiad ticket

TOKYO • Rikako Ikee, who recovered from leukaemia early last year, won her third title at Japan's national swimming championships on Sunday, qualifying for the Sept 10-25 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Japanese cruised to the women's 50m freestyle title in 24.78sec, winning by 0.68, to add to her 50m butterfly and 100m free titles here.

Ikee, 21, made history four years ago at the Jakarta Asian Games, winning six gold and two silver medals, and becoming the first female to win the event's Most Valuable Player award.

XINHUA

Rahm clinches Mexico Open by one stroke

MEXICO CITY • World No. 2 Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field, moved into the lead with a birdie at the 14th hole on Sunday and saved pars the rest of the way to win the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

The former top-ranked Spaniard posted a two-under 69 to finish at 17-under 267, one shot better than Americans Brandon Wu (63), Tony Finau (63) and Kurt Kitayama (68), who all shared second.

On the LPGA Tour, American Marina Alex rang up six birdies and saved par at the 18th to shoot a five-under 66 for her second career title at the Palos Verdes Championship. She finished on 10-under 274, beating world No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea (66) by a stroke.

REUTERS