Sports World: Vera enjoys smooth MMA win over Font

Vera enjoys smooth MMA win over Font

LAS VEGAS • Ecuador's Marlon Vera dropped American Rob Font three times in their bantamweight bout, earning a unanimous decision at the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

REUTERS

Stevenson overcomes Valdez to stay perfect

LOS ANGELES • Shakur Stevenson dominated Oscar Valdez on the way to a unanimous decision victory on Saturday to add the World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight title to his own World Boxing Organisation (WBO) belt.

American Stevenson improved to 18-0 as he handed Mexico's Valdez his first defeat in 31 professional fights.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rahm and Green lead their respective events

MEXICO CITY • Spain's Jon Rahm continued his march towards another PGA Tour victory, with a three-under 68 in Saturday's third round to keep hold of his two-stroke lead at the Mexico Open in Vallarta.

In California, Australia's Hannah Green struggled to a one-over 72 in the third round but clung to a one-shot lead at the LPGA Tour's Palos Verdes Championship.

REUTERS