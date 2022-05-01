Sports World: Yamaguchi holds off Sindhu to reach final

Yamaguchi holds off Sindhu to reach final

MANILA • Top seed Akane Yamaguchi battled back to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final with a controversial win over an aggrieved Indian rival P.V. Sindhu yesterday.

The Japanese, who will be the favourite against China's unseeded Wang Zhiyi today, won 13-21, 21-19, 21-16, with the second game a bone of contention for Sindhu, as a penalty point was awarded to her opponent after the umpire ruled she was taking too long to serve when leading 14-11.

Today's men's final will be between Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, who beat China's unseeded Weng Hongyang 21-11, 21-19, and Jonatan Christie, who defeated fellow Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 18-21, 21-16 in the other match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rahm leads in Mexico, Green top in California

MEXICO CITY • World No. 2 Jon Rahm opened a two-stroke lead at the Mexico Open on Friday, firing eight birdies in five-under 66 for 12-under 130 at Vidanta Vallarta.

The Spaniard, the highest-ranked player in the field, is chased by American Alex Smalley (66), with six players sharing third a further stroke back.

At the LPGA Tour's Palos Verdes Championship, Australian Hannah Green shot a five-under 66 and was on nine-under 133. She was three clear of compatriot Minjee Lee (73), who was tied-second with world No. 1 Ko Jin-Young of South Korea (72), former top-ranked Lydia Ko (67) and Megan Khang (69).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Family confirm super agent Raiola's death

MILAN • Mino Raiola, one of the most powerful agents in football who represented the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, died at the age of 54 after battling illness, his family announced yesterday.

He had been at Milan's San Raffaele hospital where he had previously survived scares. His death comes two days after Italian media reported he had died only for his agency, the head of San Raffaele's intensive care department and eventually the man himself to deny he had passed away.

REUTERS