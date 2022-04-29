Sports World: Agent Raiola slams 'death' fake news

Agent Raiola slams 'death' fake news

MILAN • Football "super agent" Mino Raiola shot back at widespread media claims yesterday that he had died at the age of 54, taking to Twitter to say he was angered by the reports.

It was the second time this year that speculation surrounding the Italian's health has been denied by Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, or his entourage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

I'm done, says Fury on his retirement plans

LONDON • Tyson Fury insists "no amount of money" will tempt him back into the ring, after the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion retired following last Saturday's win over Dillian Whyte.

The 33-year-old vowed to hang up his gloves after his successful title defence at Wembley but there has been widespread speculation he will be persuaded to return to fight either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

"This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth, I'm done," Fury told Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation.

REUTERS

Legend Sorenstam not driven by money

NEW YORK • When Swede Annika Sorenstam tees it up at the US Women's Open in June, there will be a record US$10 million (S$13.9 million) purse on offer. But the golfing great said she never thought about prize money after establishing herself early in her Hall of Fame career.

"To me, it was just being a competitor... money was never a motivator to me," said the 10-time Major champion during a media event at Pine Needles, venue of the June 2-5 US Women's Open.

REUTERS

Stokes 'honoured' to skipper England

LONDON • Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as England's new Test cricket captain yesterday, replacing 31-year-old Joe Root, who stood down earlier this month after a string of damaging defeats.

Stokes, 30, said he was "honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team" ahead of a busy season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE