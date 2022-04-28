Sports World: Ukrainian football league season over

Ukrainian football league season over

KYIV • The 2021-22 Ukrainian Premier League season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country, the league has said.

No matches have been played since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break. Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kyiv.

REUTERS

Ngannou confident he will fight Fury

LAS VEGAS • Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said he hopes to fight Briton Tyson Fury in a crossover bout next year and that there is a "70 per cent chance" his next opponent will be the boxing heavyweight champion.

"We both want this fight, that's clear," he said.

The Cameroonian told the MMA Hour podcast he envisages a hybrid-rules bout that could combine elements of boxing and mixed martial arts, such as fighting barefoot and using lighter, smaller gloves.

REUTERS

F1 teams keen to double sprint races

LONDON • Formula One teams have agreed to double the number of sprint events to six next year at a meeting on Tuesday but formal approval was stalled by the governing FIA, which has called for a further evaluation.

The world body said the proposal was to use the same format as this season, with points awarded to the top eight in the 100km Saturday sprint, but it reserved judgment, pending a review on trackside operations and personnel.

REUTERS