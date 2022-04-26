Sports World

Record victory for Cantlay, Schauffele

LOS ANGELES • Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele completed a dominant week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by polishing off a two-shot win on Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

The fifth-and 12th-ranked players in the world carded an even-par 72 in the final round to finish at 29-under 259, a tournament record in the PGA Tour's only team event. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel made a late push, drawing within one shot midway through the round, but settled for a 68 and a final score of 27 under.

Hataoka wins LA Open by five strokes

LOS ANGELES • Nasa Hataoka has been a model of consistency this season, and that steady play was rewarded as she shot a four-under 67 to finish at 15-under 269 and win her first LPGA Tour event this season at the LA Open.

The 23-year-old Japanese's five-stroke win on Sunday was her sixth career victory. Australia's Hannah Green finished second five shots back after a final-round 68.

Alaphilippe in stable condition after crash

LIEGE • World road race cycling champion Julian Alaphilippe is in a stable condition after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic but will need to be kept in hospital for observation, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said on Sunday.

The team said the Frenchman suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung.

