SportsWorld: Hataoka leads Green by four at LA Open

Hataoka leads Green by four at LA Open

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Nasa Hataoka fired a four-under 67 to lead on 11-under 202 at the LPGA LA Open on Saturday after top-ranked Ko Jin-young's charge collapsed.

The two were tied for the lead after 15 holes at Wilshire Country Club. Hataoka birdied No. 16, Ko bogeyed and any chance the South Korean had of applying pressure ended with a disastrous quadruple-bogey eight at the par-four 17th.

Australian Hannah Green signed for a 69 and was second, four behind Hataoka on 206.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Betis lift Copa after 5-4 shoot-out win

SEVILLE • Real Betis held their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out 5-4 and edge out Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, after a thrilling contest had ended 1-1 following extra time at a packed La Cartuja stadium.

Yunus Musah missed Valencia's fourth spot-kick to give Betis the edge on penalties. Earlier, Hugo Duro's 30th-minute goal had cancelled out Borja Iglesias' opener for Betis. Betis' breathtaking win in their Seville home town secured them their first major trophy since they won the same title in 2005.

REUTERS

Andrade marks UFC return in style

LAS VEGAS • Jessica Andrade won by first-round submission in her return to the strawweight division on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The former champion, 30, defeated her fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos via the first standing arm-triangle choke in Ultimate Fighting Championship history. The fight was stopped at 3:13 of the first round.

REUTERS