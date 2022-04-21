Sports World: June 14 play-off for NZ and Costa Rica

June 14 play-off for NZ and Costa Rica

DOHA • New Zealand will face Costa Rica in an intercontinental World Cup 2022 qualifier in Doha, Qatar on June 14, New Zealand Football said yesterday.

The All Whites are seeking to qualify for the Finals for the first time since 2010 after progressing through Oceania's qualification with a 100 per cent record. Costa Rica, who played in the last two Finals, finished fourth in the North, Central America and Caribbean qualification table.

REUTERS

Pele back in hospital, in stable condition

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele has returned to hospital as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old's clinical condition is good and stable, and he is likely to be discharged in the next few days, doctors said.

REUTERS

Immelman & Co to test US at Presidents Cup

NEW YORK • International team captain Trevor Immelman on Tuesday named his four assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup, which was delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take place from Sept 20 to 25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canada's Mike Weir, South Korea's K. J. Choi, Australia's Geoff Ogilvy and Colombia's Camilo Villegas will assist the 2008 Masters champion from South Africa.

The United States team won the last edition in 2019 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

REUTERS

Holders France to start against Italy

LONDON • Six Nations champions France will kick off their title defence against Italy in the first round of next year's tournament on Feb 5, while Wales meet Ireland and England play Scotland a day earlier, the organisers announced yesterday.

The final round will be played on "Super Saturday" on March 18 with Scotland hosting Italy, France meeting Wales and Ireland welcoming England.

Last month, Les Bleus claimed their first Grand Slam and championship title since 2010.

REUTERS