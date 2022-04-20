Sports World : Rooney blames past owner for relegation

Rooney blames past owner for relegation

LONDON • Derby manager Wayne Rooney said he hopes former owner Mel Morris loses sleep over the club's relegation to the third tier of English football on Monday.

The Rams were handed two separate deductions totalling 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season, and their 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers sealed their fate.

REUTERS

Barca loss virtually hands title to Real

BARCELONA • Barcelona lost 1-0 at home to Cadiz on Monday to leave Real Madrid 15 points clear at the top of La Liga with six games left to play and on the brink of wresting back the title from defending champions and cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barca were poor for long periods against the 16th-placed side, with Lucas Perez scoring the winner, and were denied by a host of excellent saves by Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

XINHUA

Old and new to contest 'The Match'

NEW YORK • The sixth edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series known as "The Match" will pit two of the best quarterbacks against two of the National Football League's biggest young stars.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1.

REUTERS