Sports World: Olympic champion Chen loses to He in final again

Olympic champion Chen loses to He in final again

GWANGJU • Fourth-seeded He Bingjiao upset fellow Chinese Chen Yufei, the top seed and Tokyo Olympic champion, 21-14, 14-21, 21-9 to win badminton's Korea Masters women's singles yesterday for a similar outcome to last month's German Open final.

A much bigger shock came in the men's singles final, where South Korea's 995th-ranked Jeon Hyeok-jin stunned Japanese world No. 47 Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 21-16.

Belal beats Luque with five takedowns

LAS VEGAS • American Belal Muhammad defeated Brazil's Vicente Luque by unanimous decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday, using five takedowns to win the welterweight fight 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

Earlier, Brazil's Caio Borralho defeated Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in their middleweight bout by unanimous decision, scoring 29-27 across all three cards.

REUTERS

Varner seizes one-shot lead at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD (South Carolina) • American Harold Varner III fired an eight-under 63 on Saturday to vault into the lead with an 11-under 202 total after the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage.

A trio of players sat one shot back at 10 under, Erik van Rooyen (67) of South Africa, Ireland's Shane Lowry (65), who was joint third at the Masters, and second-round leader, American FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (70).

REUTERS

Thompson-Herah wins 100m semis in 10.89sec

CALIFORNIA • Sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 10.89sec in the semi-finals to post the women's fastest 100m this year at the Golden Games in Walnut, California, on Saturday.

The Jamaican, 29, opted out of the final, with no reason given.

She was the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles at last year's Olympics. She was also part of the gold-winning 4x100m team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE